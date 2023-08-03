Linda Dianne Garland Dickinson, 72, of Lexington, AL, passed away August 2, 2023 at NAMC. Linda was retired from Joe Wheeler State Park as the Dining Room Manager and was a member of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed quilting and her flower gardening. Linda was born in Lawrence County, TN.
Linda is survived by:
Son: Jason Risner (Jennifer)
Step-Son: Todd Dickinson
Sister: Wanda McMasters
Grandchildren: Lyla and Jase Risner
Several Nieces and Nephews
She was preceded in death by:
Parents: Rufus Leamon Garland and Lura Lavern Williams Garland
Son: Jeff Risner
Daughter: Laura Risner
Brothers: Tommy Garland and Douglas Garland
Visitation will be Saturday, August 5, 2023 from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at Bonnertown Missionary Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow in the church at 12:00 P.M. with Chris Joiner officiating. Burial will be in Bonnertown Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chris Garland, Steven Nadeau, Derrick Cosby, and Phillip Cosby. Honorary pallbearer will be Jase Risner.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
