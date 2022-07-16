LOCAL OBITUARY

Linda Ellen McIntear, 77, of Iron City, TN, passed away July 14, 2022, at N.H.C. Brink Street.  She was retired from M. Fine & Sons and a Pentecostal. 

Survivors include:

            Brothers:  Carroll Wayne McIntear & Kenneth McIntear

            Several nieces & nephews

Preceded in death by:

            Parents:  Hershal Henry McIntear & Ruby Cleo Bivens McIntear

            Brothers:  Calvin McIntear, Gerald Morris McIntear, Gene McIntear & Ray McIntear

Sisters:  Emmanola Rainey, Bonnie Springer, Octavia English & Joyce Dean McIntear

Visitation with the family will be on Monday, July 18, 2022, from 10:00am – 12:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  The funeral service will follow at 12:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Bobby Crosswhite officiating.  Burial will be at Mt. Nebo Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be:  Jamie Keener, Ricky Heathcoat, Wink McDowell, Rickey Hamilton & Quillen Hamilton. 

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

