Linda Ellen McIntear, 77, of Iron City, TN, passed away July 14, 2022, at N.H.C. Brink Street. She was retired from M. Fine & Sons and a Pentecostal.
Survivors include:
Brothers: Carroll Wayne McIntear & Kenneth McIntear
Several nieces & nephews
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Hershal Henry McIntear & Ruby Cleo Bivens McIntear
Brothers: Calvin McIntear, Gerald Morris McIntear, Gene McIntear & Ray McIntear
Sisters: Emmanola Rainey, Bonnie Springer, Octavia English & Joyce Dean McIntear
Visitation with the family will be on Monday, July 18, 2022, from 10:00am – 12:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Bobby Crosswhite officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Nebo Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Jamie Keener, Ricky Heathcoat, Wink McDowell, Rickey Hamilton & Quillen Hamilton.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
