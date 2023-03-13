Linda Faye Byrd , age 66 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday March 10, 2023 at Home. She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.a Caregiver,and of the Baptist faith. No Services are planned at this time on.
Survivors are:
Custody of 2 Boys- Nathan Byrd Lawrenceburg, TN
David Byrd Jr. Lawrenceburg, TN
Sisters- Betty Springer West Point, TN
Donna Byrd West Point, TN
Kathy Gipson Leoma, TN
Preceded In Death By:
Parents- Vernon & Ardie Mae Byrd
Brother- Jimmy Byrd
Sister- Judy Byrd
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
