LOCAL OBITUARY

Linda Faye Byrd , age 66 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday March 10, 2023 at Home.  She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.a Caregiver,and of the Baptist faith.   No Services are planned at this time on. 

 

Survivors are: 

Custody of 2 Boys-           Nathan Byrd                              Lawrenceburg, TN 

                                           David Byrd Jr.                          Lawrenceburg, TN 

Sisters-                              Betty Springer                           West Point, TN 

                                           Donna Byrd                               West Point, TN 

                                           Kathy Gipson                            Leoma, TN 

Preceded In Death By: 

Parents-    Vernon & Ardie Mae Byrd 

Brother-    Jimmy Byrd 

Sister-        Judy Byrd 

      

      

      

      

      

      

 

 

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL 

 is in charge of all arrangements. 

(931) 853-6995 

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Byrd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you