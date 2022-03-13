LOCAL OBITUARY

Linda Faye Green Blasingim, age 76, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, TN. She was a native of LaFayette, GA, retired Rehabilitation Teacher for the Blind with the State of Tennessee, and of the Church of Christ Faith.  She studied at Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, GA, and Georgia College for the Blind. She was also a braille teacher and taught independent living skills for the blind. 

She was preceded in death by her parents, Amos and Lena Adams Green; her husband, John Blasingim; two brothers, Kenneth Green and Donald Green; and one daughter, Nicole Blasingim Duffano.

She is survived by one daughter, Beth Blasingim of Lawrenceburg, TN; one brother, Curtis Green (Debbie) of LaFayette, GA; and six grandchildren, Ariel Wilson of Wilmington, NC, Wesley Thomason of Lawrenceburg, TN, Allen Duffano of Lawrenceburg, TN, Selena Duffano of Columbia, TN, Jason Duffano of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Madeline Duffano of Lawrenceburg, TN.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home.  Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Monday, March 14, 2022, with Leslie Shadrick officiating.  Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

Service information

Mar 13
Visitation
Sunday, March 13, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Mar 14
Funeral Service
Monday, March 14, 2022
11:00AM
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
