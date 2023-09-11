LOCAL OBIT 2

Linda Gail Clayton, age 75, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. She was retired from Modine and a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Noble and Annie Perry Gray; sisters Ruth Springer of Birmingham and Ann Springer of Lawrenceburg; one brother Bob Gray of Waynesboro.

She is survived by her husband Donnie Ray Clayton; one daughter Donna Clayton White (Steve); one son Matt Clayton (Candice) all of Lawrenceburg; grandsons Zach White (Abie), Damon Clayton, Gage Clayton (Nichole), Brad Staggs and Eli White (Halle); granddaughters Kenzie Clayton Springer (Taylor) and Haley Staggs; two great granddaughters Vivion and Ella; one great grandson Sutton Clayton; three sisters Fannie Yarbrough, Jean Burdette and Joyce Porter; several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends from 4:00pm to 7:00pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Mars Hill Baptist Church. The family suggests memorials be made to the Mars Hill Baptist Church Building Fund.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Clayton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you