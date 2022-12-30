Linda Gail Franklin , age 78 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday December
27, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after a brief illness. She was a native of
Lawrence Co , TN. a Cosmetologist, and of the Christian faith . Funeral Services will
be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Thursday December 29, 2022 at 2:00 pm .
Charles Fritts will be officiating. Burial will follow in Smith Cemetery .
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Thursday December 29, 2022 at
Loretto Memorial Chapel .
Survivors are:
Husband- Leman Franklin Lawrenceburg, TN
Sons- Trent Franklin (Angelia) Loretto, TN
Brent Franklin (Gwen) Lawrenceburg, TN
Keith Franklin (Jalana) Loretto, TN
Daughter- Tina Gallaher (Dwight) Lawrenceburg, TN
Brothers- Ted Short (Beverly) Killen, AL
J. W. Short Lawrenceburg, TN
Sister- Judy Ingram White Lawrenceburg, TN
13-Grandchildren
11-Great Grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Sister- Carol Ann Sandrell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.