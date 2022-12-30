LOCAL OBITUARY

Linda Gail Franklin , age 78 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday December

27, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after a brief illness. She was a native of

Lawrence Co , TN. a Cosmetologist, and of the Christian faith . Funeral Services will

be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Thursday December 29, 2022 at 2:00 pm .

Charles Fritts will be officiating. Burial will follow in Smith Cemetery .

Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Thursday December 29, 2022 at

Loretto Memorial Chapel .

Survivors are:

Husband- Leman Franklin Lawrenceburg, TN

Sons- Trent Franklin (Angelia) Loretto, TN

Brent Franklin (Gwen) Lawrenceburg, TN

Keith Franklin (Jalana) Loretto, TN

Daughter- Tina Gallaher (Dwight) Lawrenceburg, TN

Brothers- Ted Short (Beverly) Killen, AL

J. W. Short Lawrenceburg, TN

Sister- Judy Ingram White Lawrenceburg, TN

13-Grandchildren

11-Great Grandchildren

     

Preceded in death by:

Sister- Carol Ann Sandrell

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Franklin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

