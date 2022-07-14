Linda Gail Smith Anderson, 67, of Loretto, TN, passed away July 12, 2022 at NAMC. Linda was a loving homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was born in Lansing, MI.
Linda played the piano beautifully and loved to share her talent and love of music with her family and friends. She was loved by all who knew her.
Linda is survived by:
Husband: Rodger Steven Anderson
Sons: Rodney Anderson (Christa) and Jacob Anderson (Becca), both of Decatur, AL
Daughters: Mandy Anderson Wilburn (Daniel), of Decatur, AL and Misty Anderson Etiennne (Phillip) of Loretto, TN
Brothers: Samuel Smith and Donald Smith, both of Decatur, AL
(14) Grandchildren
She was preceded in death by:
Parents: Albert Samuel Smith and Dorothy Lancaster Smith
Brother: Christopher Smith
Sister: Sherry Rainey
There will be a Memorial Service held for Linda on Friday, July 15, 2022 from 6-7:00 P.M. at Decatur Christian Fellowship for all Linda’s Decatur friends and family. A Graveside funeral service will be held at Liberty Grove Cemetery on Saturday at 11:00 A.M. in Liberty Grove, TN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.