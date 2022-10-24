Linda Garrett Reeves, 77, passed away peacefully at Vanderbilt University Medical Center on October 22, 2022 with family by her side.
Linda was born in Pulaski, TN and was a graduate of Lauderdale County High School in Rogersville, AL.
After graduating in 1963, she moved to Nashville where she married her husband Verlon and started a family. Professionally, Linda worked in the plastics industry as an account executive for more than 20 years, in addition to stints in real estate that continued beyond retirement.
Linda would say her greatest accomplishment was that of wife and homemaker to Verlon for 59 years, mother to sons Steve (Jennifer) and Mike (Tracy) and their children. Linda was a devout Christian and was a longtime member of Madison Church of Christ. When she wasn’t loving on her family, she loved square dancing, exercising at the YMCA, traveling, and marathon games of Pegs & Jokers with friends.
Linda will be remembered for her unending love for all of her family and friends, as well as her unselfish nature, determination and upbeat attitude.
She is survived by husband Verlon, sons Steven Glenn Reeves (Jennifer) and their children Miller and Maggie, all of Atlanta, GA; Michael Lynn Reeves (Tracy) of Franklin, TN and their children Alex, Jacob, Benjamin, Rebekah, Jonah, Chloe & Lydia; and brother Charles Wayne Garrett (Violet) of Franklin, TN.
Linda is predeceased by her parents, Thomas Edward and Cenieth Elease Garrett and siblings William Howard Garrett (Shirley), Thomas Leon Garrett (Mary), Samuel Morris Garrett, Zona Faye Garrett Keup (Terry) and Robert Edward Garrett. She also leaves numerous devoted cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Family will receive visitors at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home in Pulaski, TN from 4-7 PM on Monday October 24th. Services will be at the same location at 11am on Tuesday, October 25th.
Graveside service will follow with interment at Scott’s Hill Cemetery next to Scott’s Hill Baptist Church in Pulaski, TN.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Linda Garrett Reeves.
