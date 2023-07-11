Linda Jones White, 63, of Killen died Friday, July 7, 2023, at NAMC.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 12, 2023, 10 AM to 12 PM at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral service will follow in the chapel with Bro. David McKelvey officiating.
Mrs. White was retired from the Lauderdale County Board of Education as a School Bus Driver for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Robert and Faye Jones.
Linda is survived by her children, Molly McBrayer (Vance), Abby White, and Heather Parham; grandchildren, Addison McBrayer, Hannah McBrayer, and Tanner Parham; brother, Bob Jones (Mary Sue); former spouse, Robert White; and many other loved ones and friends.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Linda White as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.