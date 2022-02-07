Linda Joyce Redford Brady, 74, of Killen, AL, passed away at Countryside Nursing Home on February 4, 2022.Linda was a Florence, AL native and a member of the Christian faith.
Linda is survived by:
Sons: Harold A. Brady II (Andrea) & Timothy Brady (Anessa)
Daughters: Joyce Hurn (Randy) & Tracie Trousdale (Robert)
Brother: Gary Redford
Sisters: Cathy Redford & Fran Gray
(24) Grandchildren and (22) Great-grandchildren
She was preceded in death by:
Husband: Harold A. Brady
Parents: Garrnet Redford and Maggie Brewer Redford
Brothers: Lamar, Wayne, Joe, and Travis Redford
Grandson: Tyler Brady
Visitation will be Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Jeff Hurn officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Hurn, Matt Brady, Cody Brady, Jordan Trousdale, Skyler Brady, and Logan Trousdale. Honorary pallbearers will be Harold Brady, Tim Brady, Randy Hurn, Robert Trousdale, Wayne Redford, and Andy Harper.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.