Linda Kaye Glass, age 70 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Maury Regional Medical Center. She was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church who loved her Church and her Church Family. She was a talented musician, an animal lover that loved all of her animals, and spending time with her friends.
She is preceded in death by her Parents, Donald Clark and Dolores Watts; Special Friend, Raymond Ellis.
She is survived by her Sister, Kimberly Lee; Niece, Brittany Lee; Nephews, Wesley Swafford, Cody Lee; Special Friends, Anita Short, Kayla Watson, Doug Ober.
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Friday, September 9, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with the Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Brother Brad Lowery officiating.
Interment will be at Cole Cemetery.
