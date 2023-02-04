Linda Larie Belue, 80, of Rogersville, passed away peacefully on February 3, surrounded by her family and husband of 63 years.
Linda will be remembered as a dedicated Christian, loving mother and grandmother. She passionately built, supported, and bonded her beloved family through dedication and devotion. Linda's life included caring for her husband, children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners for her family, viewing flowers and hummingbirds, and watching her grandchildren's sporting events. Her life was one of selfless service and faithful love of God and family.
Visitation will be Monday, February 6, from 2 to 3 PM at Rogersville Funeral Home with funeral service to follow in the chapel with Marty Mosley and Bobby Walton officiating. Burial will be at Dean-McNairy Cemetery. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Linda is survived by her husband, Dearl Belue; children, Rhonda Howard (Tim), Paula Henson, Debra Bokash, and Greg Belue (Michelle); grandchildren, Erica Shook (Todd), Makenzie Henson (Jess), Daniel Bokash, Carmen Belue (Madison), Bethany Belue, Lane Belue, Chase Belue, and Jonathan Posey; great-grandchildren, Caden Belue, Cally Belue and Iris Belue.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James Edward and Aline Mason; siblings, Charles (Shorty) Mason, Carolyn Clemons, Ray Mason and David Mason; Son-in-law, Randy Henson.
She is also survived by siblings Judy Box, Donnie Mason, James Mason, Tommy Mason and Bobby Mason; sisters-in-law, Alicia Mason, Judy Mason and Diane Mason.
"Strength and dignity are her clothing, And she smiles at the future.
She opens her mouth in wisdom, And the teaching of kindness is on her tongue.
She looks well to the ways of her household, And does not eat the bread of idleness.
Her children rise up and bless her;
Her husband also, and he praises her, saying:
"Many daughters have nobly,
But you excel in them all.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories with the Belue family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.