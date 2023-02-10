LOCAL OBITUARY

Linda Margaret Watson Blade of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away on Monday, February 6th, 2023 at her home in Giles County. Linda was born on June 3rd, 1944 in Prospect, Tennessee and was 78 years old.

Linda was a member of Richland Baptist Church. She was really big on family and was a loving mother and grandmother. Linda was sweet and kind hearted and would do anything to help others and was a hard worker. She was an avid lover of anything George Jones and also enjoyed Jimmy Swagger. Linda enjoyed going to the Amish and riding back roads.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 11th, 2023 from 2:00 until 4:00pm, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.

The Funeral Service will follow at 4:00pm Saturday, February 11th, 2023, in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.

The inurnment will take place in Maplewood Cemetery in Pulaski, Tennessee.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents Alton Frank and Margaret Harwell Watson, husband, William Blade, Sr., son, William Blade, Jr., son, Steve Blade, and daughter, Rhonda Thomason.

She is survived by,

Her granddaughter, Kayla (Joey) Jones of Pulaski

Grandson, Chase Thomason of Pulaski

Grandson, Brandon (Paula) Blade of Kentucky

Granddaughter, Amber Blade of Pulaski

Grandson, Wes Blade of Pulaski

Step granddaughter, Keri Golden of Pulaski

Step grandson, Derrick (Madison) Golden of Pulaski

12 great grandchildren

Sisters, Shirley (Jimmy) Hargrove and Pat (Dale) Myers both of Pulaski

Brother, Wayne (Debbie) Watson of Pulaski

Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Linda Margaret Watson Blade.

