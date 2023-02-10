Linda Margaret Watson Blade of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away on Monday, February 6th, 2023 at her home in Giles County. Linda was born on June 3rd, 1944 in Prospect, Tennessee and was 78 years old.
Linda was a member of Richland Baptist Church. She was really big on family and was a loving mother and grandmother. Linda was sweet and kind hearted and would do anything to help others and was a hard worker. She was an avid lover of anything George Jones and also enjoyed Jimmy Swagger. Linda enjoyed going to the Amish and riding back roads.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 11th, 2023 from 2:00 until 4:00pm, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The Funeral Service will follow at 4:00pm Saturday, February 11th, 2023, in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The inurnment will take place in Maplewood Cemetery in Pulaski, Tennessee.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents Alton Frank and Margaret Harwell Watson, husband, William Blade, Sr., son, William Blade, Jr., son, Steve Blade, and daughter, Rhonda Thomason.
She is survived by,
Her granddaughter, Kayla (Joey) Jones of Pulaski
Grandson, Chase Thomason of Pulaski
Grandson, Brandon (Paula) Blade of Kentucky
Granddaughter, Amber Blade of Pulaski
Grandson, Wes Blade of Pulaski
Step granddaughter, Keri Golden of Pulaski
Step grandson, Derrick (Madison) Golden of Pulaski
12 great grandchildren
Sisters, Shirley (Jimmy) Hargrove and Pat (Dale) Myers both of Pulaski
Brother, Wayne (Debbie) Watson of Pulaski
Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Linda Margaret Watson Blade.
