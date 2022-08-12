Linda N. Kilpatrick Fox
Born in Florence, Alabama, on August 26, 1949, a daughter of the late Alvin & Omie (Beavers)
Kilpatrick, Linda received her heavenly reward on August 12, 2022, at the age of 72.
Linda is survived by her beloved husband Jerry of Saint Joseph, Tennessee. She will be fondly
remembered by her children Karen & Stacy Springer and Randall & Carol Fox, her grandchildren
Selina Ruiz Torres , Bryce & Jessica Moore, Kate Fox, Austin & Sophie Wimberley, and Thomas
Fox, as well as her eight great-grandchildren. Linda was a mother figure and foster grandmother
to many children, all of whom she treated with the utmost love and warmth. She enjoyed a
special relationship with Jana McMackin Springer, whom she considered a daughter in love.
Linda is also survived by a sister Barbara Davis and brother Glen (Susan) Kilpatrick, sisters-in-law
Wanda Kilpatrick, Becky (Henry) Pettus, Kathy Barnett, many special friends, and a large
extended family who love her very much. She was preceded in death by her parents, her
brother Carlton Kilpatrick, brother-in-law Richard Davis, and brother-in-law John Fox.
Linda was raised in the Greenhill community and attended Rogers High School, where she was
selected Miss Rogers High in 1967. She and Jerry were married later that year and soon settled
into their new family home in Saint Joseph. It was in this home where Linda passed away
peacefully, surrounded by family and loved ones.
Linda developed many close friendships through her years in the Greenhill & Saint Joseph
communities, Southside & Centerhill Churches of Christ, in her career as a bakery manager at
Walmart, and as an active parent in the Mars Hill Bible School community.
Family will receive friends at Greenhill Funeral Home on Sunday, August 14, from 4 to 8pm. A
Celebration of Life will take place at Greenhill Funeral Home on Monday, August 15, at 2pm,
followed by a brief graveside service and interment at Centerhill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Fox, Bryce Moore, Austin Wimberley, Chris Kilpatrick, Kevin
Kilpatrick, and Doug Carmack. Honorary pallbearers will be Kent Davis, Kenneth Fox, Henry
Pettus, Nathan Barnett, and Randy Fowler. The service will be conducted by Randall Fox, Keith
Davis, and Robert Alexander.
The family would like to thank the amazing doctors and nurses at Vanderbilt Health for many
years of loving care, and the nurses & staff of Compassus Hospice for the kind, compassionate
way they cared for Linda in her greatest hour of need.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
