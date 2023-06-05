LOCAL OBITUARY

Linda Delphine Purser Secaur, 79, of Iron City, TN, passed away June 4, 2023 at Southern Tennessee Regional Hospital in Lawrenceburg. Linda was a retired Life Enrichment Assistant CNA for LaCrosse Health & Rehab in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

Linda is survived by:

Husband: John Secaur

Daughter: Janice Guerico (Joe)

Grandchild: Milana Guerico

Brothers: Malcolm Purser and David Purser

Sister: Katherine Purser

She was preceded in death by:

Son: William Secaur

Parents: William Thomas Purser and Lorene Dorothy Purser Gifford

Sister: Joyce Purser and Carol Purser

There will be a visitation for Linda’s family and friends on Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 12:00-2:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

