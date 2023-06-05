Linda Delphine Purser Secaur, 79, of Iron City, TN, passed away June 4, 2023 at Southern Tennessee Regional Hospital in Lawrenceburg. Linda was a retired Life Enrichment Assistant CNA for LaCrosse Health & Rehab in Coeur d’Alene, ID.
Linda is survived by:
Husband: John Secaur
Daughter: Janice Guerico (Joe)
Grandchild: Milana Guerico
Brothers: Malcolm Purser and David Purser
Sister: Katherine Purser
She was preceded in death by:
Son: William Secaur
Parents: William Thomas Purser and Lorene Dorothy Purser Gifford
Sister: Joyce Purser and Carol Purser
There will be a visitation for Linda’s family and friends on Saturday, June 10, 2023 from 12:00-2:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
