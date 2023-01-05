Linda Sue Evetts Tidwell, 70, of Leoma, TN, passed away on December 23,2022, at Alive Hospice Care in Nashville, TN. She was a native of Williamson County, TN, retired, and a member of Leoma Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dean & Sarah Evetts; her daughter, Hope Evette Tidwell; two brothers, Ronnie Evetts and Tony Evetts; her mother-in-law, Georgia Dean Tidwell and sister-in-law Betty Tidwell. She is survived by her loving husband of over 50 years, Jimmy Lee Tidwell (Jim), three daughters, Sherry Dunn of Leoma, TN, Tracy Pinkston (Chris) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Heather Ayres (Jamie) of Pulaski, TN, four grandsons, Ethan Dunn, Tucker Woods, Evan Dunn and Kasey Ayres. Sisters, Glyndora Graves (Mike) of Summertown, TN, Beverly Evetts of Lawrenceburg, TN, Samantha Long of Ethridge, TN and one brother, Richard Evetts of Ethridge, TN and several nieces and nephews along with several special “adopted” grandchildren and many loving friends. Linda was a follower of Jesus Christ and told everyone she came in contact with about Him, even on her death bed. She loved everyone and would do anything she could for them. She loved selling her Paparazzi jewelry and made so many special friends that she loved. She loved crafting, cooking and spending time with her family and friends. She was loved by so many and will be missed. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00pm January 7th, 2023 at Leoma Baptist Church. The Memorial Service will follow at 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=7832645&pg=personal&fr_id=39300 (https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=7832645&pg=personal&fr_id=39300)
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Linda Sue Evetts Tidwell.
