Linda Sue Hays, age 72 of Pulaski, passed away Thursday January 19, 2023 in Huntsville, AL.
Linda was born January 3, 1951 in Terry, Louisiana to William Odell and Velma Frith Dye. She was a retired bookkeeper and preceded in death by her parents, brothers Clyde Fairchild, Marcus Lynn Dye, Bobby Dye and one sister Sheila Parker.
Visitation with the family will be Sunday February 19, 2023 from 2-5pm at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home.
Survivors include her husband of 53yrs. Jerry Hays, Sr. of Pulaski, sons Jerry Lynn Hays, Jr. of Huntsville, William Walther of New Market, AL, daughter Rainey Hays of Huntsville, brothers Ervin Dye of Huntsville, Gene Dye of Terry, Louisiana, granddaughter Trinity Scott, numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
