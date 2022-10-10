Lisa Ann Henson, age 54, of Leoma, TN passed away Monday, October 03, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a caregiver, and of the Baptist Faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Loyd and Betty Smith Henson; and one son, Phillip Bedingfield.
She is survived by one daughter, Lauren Lee (Randy) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one granddaughter, Aubrie Lee of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sisters, Tammy Lee (Ricky) of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Beverly Gambrell of Leoma, TN; three brothers, Tim Henson of Leoma, TN, James Henson (Deana) of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Steve Henson (Carol) of Lawrenceburg, TN; and her companion, Anthony Grinnell of Leoma, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
