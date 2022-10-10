Obituary

Lisa Ann Henson, age 54, of Leoma, TN passed away Monday, October 03, 2022, at her residence.  She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a caregiver, and of the Baptist Faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Loyd and Betty Smith Henson; and one son, Phillip Bedingfield.

She is survived by one daughter, Lauren Lee (Randy) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one granddaughter, Aubrie Lee of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sisters, Tammy Lee (Ricky) of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Beverly Gambrell of Leoma, TN; three brothers, Tim Henson of Leoma, TN, James Henson (Deana) of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Steve Henson (Carol) of Lawrenceburg, TN; and her companion, Anthony Grinnell of Leoma, TN.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  A private memorial service will be held at a later date.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Lisa Ann Henson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you