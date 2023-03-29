Lisa Goralczyk, age 65, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL. She was a native of Cape Girardeau, MO, and a retired accountant with C&M Pharmacy. She had a love for horses, barrel racing, and crafts especially jewelry.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Loretta Davenport.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Goralczyk of Lawrenceburg, TN; three sons, Theodore Goralczyk of Lawrenceburg, TN, Dirk Goralczyk (Heather) of Seattle, WA, and Ian Goralczyk of Lawrenceburg, TN; one brother, Lee Davenport of Lawrenceburg, TN; and one sister, Brandi Cummins of Loretto, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
