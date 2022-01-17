Lisa Newton, a warrior, a Christian, wife, wonderful mother and caretaker, gained the victory on January 15, 2022. Lisa was a native of Florence, AL, and a devoted nurse at Glenwood Healthcare for 20 years.
She is survived by her husband, Phil; son, Jason (Kandy); daughters: Lindsay(Danny), Amanda(Julie), Sandra(Steven); and 3 grandchildren: Madison, Dante & Kansas.
Brothers & Sisters: Ronnie Prince, Belinda Hill(Steven), Kay Briley(Dexter) & Tim Prince(Liz)
She is preceded in death by her mother & father: Jewel & Jim Craig, and special sister-in-law & best friend, Anna.
We would like to thank the nurses of NAMC, Dr. York of Vanderbilt, Dr. Santiago & Dr. Morris of Florence.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 11:00 – 1:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm, in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at Hurricane Presbyterian Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: James Hill, Chris Hill, Anthony Hollingsworth, Nick Thompson, Adam Thompson, Tim West & Ronnie Prince.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
