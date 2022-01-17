LOCAL OBITUARY

Lisa Newton, a warrior, a Christian, wife, wonderful mother and caretaker, gained the victory on January 15, 2022.  Lisa was a native of Florence, AL, and a devoted nurse at Glenwood Healthcare for 20 years.

She is survived by her husband, Phil; son, Jason (Kandy); daughters: Lindsay(Danny), Amanda(Julie), Sandra(Steven); and 3 grandchildren:  Madison, Dante & Kansas.

Brothers & Sisters: Ronnie Prince, Belinda Hill(Steven), Kay Briley(Dexter) & Tim Prince(Liz)

She is preceded in death by her mother & father: Jewel & Jim Craig, and special sister-in-law & best friend, Anna.

We would like to thank the nurses of NAMC, Dr. York of Vanderbilt, Dr. Santiago & Dr. Morris of Florence.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 11:00 – 1:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm, in the funeral home chapel.  Burial will be at Hurricane Presbyterian Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be:  James Hill, Chris Hill, Anthony Hollingsworth, Nick Thompson, Adam Thompson, Tim West & Ronnie Prince.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

