Lochiel Bassham Thompson, age 94, who loved being called “Granny” by her family, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, under Compassus Hospice at Maury Regional Medical Center. Lochiel was born in Pleasant Point, Tennessee to William Oscar Bassham and Phenomia Hurd Shackleford Bassham on July 16, 1927. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, James Ancil Thompson.
Lochiel left behind three loving children: Sandra T. Davis (Bobby) of Murfreesboro, TN., Brenda McDonald of Murfreesboro, TN., and Jim Thompson (Elaine) of Lawrenceburg, TN. She was blessed with seven grandchildren: Jeff Davis, Jody Richardson, John Davis (Gina), Ian McDonald, Brynn Thompson Renz (Philipp), Mark Thompson, Katie Sarver (Zach), 10 great-grandchildren: Tori Wiser (Troy), Kelsi Poplawski (T.J.), Ryan Richardson (Mallorie), Becca Mothershead (Seth), Trey Davis, Isabella Renz, Alexander Renz. Max Renz, Adrian Renz, and Elle Thompson. She was also loved by seven great-great-grandchildren.
Lochiel was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Lawrenceburg where she served on various committees and spent many fun hours in the kitchen with the hostess committee. She loved being with her church family and was ever-ready to tell a humorous story.
Lochiel started work at Murray Ohio when they initially came to Lawrenceburg and retired in 1988. She worked as a secretary for different divisions and thoroughly enjoyed the many friends she made. After retirement, Lochiel could be found in her yard tending to her flowers on any day the weather permitted. She always said she would much rather be outside working in her yard than inside cleaning her house. She was an avid cross-stitcher and spent her evenings cross stitching quilt tops. She made more than 40 quilts that are currently being enjoyed by family and friends.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens at 11:00 AM Friday, January 14, 2022, with Jeff Vanlandingham officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
