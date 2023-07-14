Lois Marcella Beckman Janke , age 89 of Loretto, TN passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at NHC Healthcare, Lawrenceburg after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence County,TN, a retired teacher, and a member of Sacred Heart Church. She was a Religious Sister of Mercy from 1949-1969. She earned a Bachelor's Degree Our Lady of Cincinnati College, a Master's Degree Peabody College, a teaching certificate in American Montessori Association. Lois was an elementary teacher in East Tennessee, the principal of Immaculate Conception School in Memphis, Director of Mercy Montessori School & The Children's House in Nashville, a teacher in Leesburg Montessori in Florida, and directed glee clubs & church choirs all through the years. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday July 18, 2023 at Loretto Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 11:00 AM. Rev. Delphinus Mutajuka officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday July 18, 2023 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Survivors are:
Step Children- Jan Ellenberger (Lance) White Oak, PA
Jennifer Sargent (Mark) White Oak, PA
Linda Gordon FL
Step Grandchildren- Lance Ellenberger, Paige Ellenberger, Jessica
Patterson (Jonathon), Jayci Patterson, Kristen Boothby & Cristina Sargent
Brothers & Sisters- Henry Beckman (Jewel), Donny Beckman (Anna), Lloyd Beckman (JoAnne), Noreen Sandy (Charles), Dianne McMasters, Joe Beckman, Mary Blanche White (Mac), Ricky Beckman (Vicki), & Wally Beckman (Linda)
Sisters-in-laws- Anna Beckman & Joyce Beckman
Preceded in death by: Parents- Teresa & Conrad Beckman
Husbands- Joe Janke & Jim Maddox
Step-Sons- Jeffrey & Joseph Janke; James "Gene" Maddox
Siblings- Bill Beckman, Rose Ann Carl (Tommy), Sam Beckman,
& AL Beckman (Joyce)
Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.