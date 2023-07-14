LOCAL OBITUARY

Lois Marcella Beckman Janke , age 89 of Loretto, TN passed away Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at NHC Healthcare, Lawrenceburg after an extended illness.  She was a native of Lawrence County,TN, a retired teacher, and a member of Sacred Heart Church. She was a Religious Sister of Mercy from 1949-1969. She earned a Bachelor's Degree Our Lady of Cincinnati College, a Master's Degree Peabody College, a teaching certificate in American Montessori Association. Lois was an elementary teacher in East Tennessee, the principal of Immaculate Conception School in Memphis, Director of Mercy Montessori School & The Children's House in Nashville, a teacher in Leesburg Montessori in Florida, and directed glee clubs & church choirs all through the years. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday July 18, 2023 at Loretto Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 11:00 AM. Rev. Delphinus Mutajuka officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday July 18, 2023 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 

 

Survivors are:

Step Children-                       Jan Ellenberger (Lance)            White Oak, PA  

                                                Jennifer Sargent (Mark)            White Oak, PA

                                                Linda Gordon                               FL

Step Grandchildren-            Lance Ellenberger, Paige Ellenberger, Jessica 

Patterson (Jonathon), Jayci Patterson, Kristen Boothby & Cristina Sargent

Brothers & Sisters- Henry Beckman (Jewel), Donny Beckman (Anna), Lloyd Beckman (JoAnne), Noreen Sandy (Charles), Dianne McMasters, Joe Beckman, Mary Blanche White (Mac), Ricky Beckman (Vicki), & Wally Beckman (Linda)

Sisters-in-laws- Anna Beckman & Joyce Beckman

Preceded in death by: Parents- Teresa & Conrad Beckman

Husbands- Joe Janke & Jim Maddox

Step-Sons- Jeffrey & Joseph Janke; James "Gene" Maddox

Siblings- Bill Beckman, Rose Ann Carl (Tommy), Sam Beckman, 

& AL Beckman (Joyce)

Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Janke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you