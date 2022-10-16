Lonnie Ray Appleton of Prospect passed away Saturday, October 15th, at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Winter Haven, Florida on October 10th, 1950 and was 72 years old.
He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He worked at Elliott Brother’s Service Station as a mechanic for many years and enjoyed his job. He loved to watch westerns, NASCAR, and could often be found with a Sundrop and Little Debbie Cake in hand.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 18th, from 4:00 to 7:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral Service will take place Wednesday, October 19th, at 1:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Mahlon “Bill” and Clarissa “Chris” Appleton, Wife, Brenda Kay Appleton, Son, Lonnie Ray Appleton, Jr., and grandson, Randall Appleton.
He is survived by,
Daughters, Jennifer (Chad) Dodd of Pulaski, TN
Selena (Kerry) McCreary of Scottsboro, AL
Serina (Tracy) Luna of Elkton, TN
Son, Jeff (Tiffany) Appleton of Pulaski, TN
Brothers, Donnie (Faye) Appleton of Pulaski, TN
Ronald (Leslie) Appleton of Pulaski, TN
Sister, Pat Hargrove of Pulaski, TN
Best Friend, Delmar Glover
Several Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of the arrangements for Lonnie Ray Appleton.
