Lonnie William Douglas , age 66 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday June 20, 2023 at Maury Regional Medical Center. He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.a Sawmill worker,and a member of West Gaines Church of Christ. Memorial Service will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday June 24, 2023 at 12:00 pm. Shadrack Seay will be officiating.
Survivors are:
Wife- Dorothea Douglas Lawrenceburg, TN
Daughter- Julia Ann Douglas Pulaski, TN
Step Daughters- Dinesha Leosha Seay Lebanon, TN
Makayla Ann Warren Lebanon, TN
Mother- Vertie Mae Douglas Lawrenceburg, TN
3-Grandchildren- Marcus Warren
Diamond Vaughn
Desmond Vaughn
Brothers- David Joe Blair (Dacakota) Knoxville, TN
Timmy Douglas Westpoint, TN
Phil Douglas Pulaski, TN
Sisters- Melinda Brown (Wade) Pulaski, TN
Lynn Gabel Iron City, TN
Preceded In Death By:
Father- Lonnie Richard Douglas
Sister- Callie Douglas
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
