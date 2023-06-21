LOCAL OBITUARY

Lonnie William Douglas , age 66 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday June 20, 2023 at Maury Regional Medical Center.  He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.a Sawmill worker,and a member of West Gaines Church of Christ.  Memorial Service will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday June 24, 2023 at 12:00 pm.  Shadrack Seay will be officiating.   

 

 

Survivors are:

Wife-                      Dorothea Douglas                              Lawrenceburg, TN

Daughter-              Julia Ann Douglas                             Pulaski, TN

Step Daughters-   Dinesha Leosha Seay                         Lebanon, TN

                               Makayla Ann Warren                       Lebanon, TN

Mother-                Vertie Mae Douglas                           Lawrenceburg, TN

3-Grandchildren- Marcus Warren

                               Diamond Vaughn

                               Desmond Vaughn

Brothers-              David Joe Blair (Dacakota)               Knoxville, TN

                              Timmy Douglas                                   Westpoint, TN

                              Phil Douglas                                        Pulaski, TN

Sisters-                 Melinda Brown (Wade)                      Pulaski, TN

                              Lynn Gabel                                          Iron City, TN

Preceded In Death By:

Father-   Lonnie Richard Douglas

Sister-     Callie Douglas

 

 

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL

 is in charge of all arrangements.

(931) 853-6995

To plant a tree in memory of Lonnie Douglas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you