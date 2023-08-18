Lora M. Allen, 83, of Phoenix, Ariz., formerly of Morton, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Pacifica Senior Living in Phoenix, Ariz.
She was born August 16, 1939, in Lawrenceburg, Tenn., to John and Mary (Davis) Giles. Lora married Billie Allen on April 27, 1958, in Iuka, Miss. He preceded her in death on December 19, 1995. Lora was also preceded in death by one grandson, Tyler John Allen; five brothers and four sisters.
Surviving are two sons, Terry (Christy) Allen of Green Valley, Ill. and Tony (Carol) Allen of Phoenix, Ariz.; three daughters, Tammy Alexander of Phoenix, Ariz., Tonya (Scott) Sitkowski of McKinney, Texas and Tricia (Patrick) Phelan of Dixon, Ill.; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Donald (Aurora) Giles, both of Lawrenceburg, Tenn.
Lora worked as a hostess for 12 years at the Peppermill restaurant in Morton. Later, she worked at the Ashland House in Morton for two years, David’s Bridal Shop in Peoria as a seamstress and at Sam Harris Uniforms in Peoria, retiring at 80 years old.
Lora’s passion was sewing, which she enjoyed her entire life.
Visitation will be from 10 to 12 p.m. Friday, August 25, 2023, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Private family burial will be in Roberts Cemetery in Morton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 East Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.