LOCAL OBITUARY

Lori Ann Jacklyn, age 62, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at her residence.  She was a native of Michigan, and a self-employed Landscape Tech. 

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mildred Dublin Wild.

She is survived by one daughter, Melanie Calhoun of Waterford, MI; and two sisters, Debbie Thacker of Holly, MI and Sonja Wild of Michigan.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  A memorial service will be held at a later date.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

