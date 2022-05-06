Lori Ann Jacklyn, age 62, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Michigan, and a self-employed Landscape Tech.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mildred Dublin Wild.
She is survived by one daughter, Melanie Calhoun of Waterford, MI; and two sisters, Debbie Thacker of Holly, MI and Sonja Wild of Michigan.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
