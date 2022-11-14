LOCAL OBITUARY

Lorraine Gertrude Hansen King our “Sweet Lorraine” passed away on

Saturday, November 12th, 2022, at the age of 86.

Visitation will be at noon on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at St. John

United Methodist Church followed by a service at 1:00pm with Brother Greg

Burnett officiating. Burial will be at Roseland Park Cemetery in Berkley,

Michigan. Elkins Funeral Home of Florence is in charge of arrangements.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband Earl Ross King, her

parents Christian and Ellen Hansen, brother Christian Hansen and

grandson Kelly Patrick Longe.

Mrs. King is survived by her daughters Debra King-Hinkley (Marc), Dawn K.

King, Shawn M. Braun (Bernard), Juli K. McLeod (David); 12 grandchildren,

Ross Christian Braun (Nicole), Taylor Lorraine Earnest (Clark), Austin Earl

Braun (Destiny), Olivia Braun, Kathleen Mills (Alex), Claire King Hinkley,

Danny Finwall, Kendall McLeod, Ali McLeod, Nick McLeod, Davey McLeod;

Great grandchildren; Conlan, Kaylyn, Makenzie, Keaghan, Charlotte,

Tristan, Daniel, Sophia, Stephen, Elijah, Annora, Ezra, and Arya; great-

great grandchild Caspian Earl; sister Cindy MacFarlan.

Mrs. King was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Ferndale, Michigan and

enjoyed being a loving wife, a mother, and homemaker. She endeared

herself to many with her patience and gentle spirit and was a dear friend.

She never lost her zest for life and had a boundless amount of curiosity

along with the joy of living and learning.

She gladly contributed her time to her communities and especially her

church family at St John’s Methodist church. There she taught Sunday

School classes, was involved in missionary work, the United Methodist

Women group in the position of Secretary and worked tirelessly in many

other roles in that organization.

Lorraine will be remembered by her family and friends for her fondness of

nature, her appreciation of history and her love of books. From a young

age she immersed herself in music of all genres and shared this passion

with those around her. She will be remembered for her generosity, sweet

disposition, adventurous spirit and being the quintessential grandmother.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Methodist Church

memorial fund or the American Lung Association.

Elkins Funeral Home of Florence would like to invite you to leave

condolences and share stories at elkinsfuneralhome.com.

Recommended for you