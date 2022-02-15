LOCAL OBITUARY

Lorraine Kay Ralph, 61, of Waterloo, AL, passed away February 14, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center.  She was a homemaker.

Survivors include:

            Husband:  Donald Allen

            Son:  Mark Steel (Amy Davis)

            Brother:  Melvin Todd, Jr. (Theresa)

            Sisters:  Debbie Kruzan (Larry), Betty Godwin (Jerry), Jackie Collins (Robert),

Lona Collins (Robert) & Lisa Tollefson (Paul)

            Half-sister:  Gaylyn Stone

            Grandchildren:  Carl Allen, Jr., Alexis Allen, Tanner Allen, Rylan Davis, Logan Steel & Kaylee Steel

Preceded in death by:

            Parents:  Melvin Louis Todd & Marguerite Ann Bright Dole

            Daughter:  Stephanie Allen

            Sister:  Georgia Goodman & Rhonda Whitaker

            Half-brother:  David Scott Todd

Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 5:00pm – 7:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  The funeral service will be on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 11:00am, in the funeral home chapel with Mike Nabors officiating.  Burial will be at Mount Zion Cemetery.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Lorraine Ralph as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

