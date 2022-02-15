Lorraine Kay Ralph, 61, of Waterloo, AL, passed away February 14, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include:
Husband: Donald Allen
Son: Mark Steel (Amy Davis)
Brother: Melvin Todd, Jr. (Theresa)
Sisters: Debbie Kruzan (Larry), Betty Godwin (Jerry), Jackie Collins (Robert),
Lona Collins (Robert) & Lisa Tollefson (Paul)
Half-sister: Gaylyn Stone
Grandchildren: Carl Allen, Jr., Alexis Allen, Tanner Allen, Rylan Davis, Logan Steel & Kaylee Steel
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Melvin Louis Todd & Marguerite Ann Bright Dole
Daughter: Stephanie Allen
Sister: Georgia Goodman & Rhonda Whitaker
Half-brother: David Scott Todd
Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 5:00pm – 7:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 11:00am, in the funeral home chapel with Mike Nabors officiating. Burial will be at Mount Zion Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
