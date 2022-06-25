Louie Belton Hannah, 94, of Florence, AL, passed away June 24, 2022 at Glenwood Rehab. Louie was a retired self-employed carpenter and painter and a member of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mamie Sue McMurtrey Hannah. There will be a Graveside Service held for Mr. Hannah on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Greenhill Cemetery with Brian Smith officiating. A full obituary will be posted later.
