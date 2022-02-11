Louis Fuqua, Jr., took a better offer on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 when the Lord came and knocked on his door. While his presence will be missed by those who love him, he was known to say that he was ready to meet his savior.
He was born on October 16, 1944 in Decatur Alabama to the late Louis Fuqua, Sr and Willie Louise Wheeler Fuqua. He led a full and productive life. After graduating from Lakeside High School, he served his country in the United States Army. He retired from Union Carbide where he served as a union representative and trainer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Willie Ann Fuqua, brothers Riley Smith & Eugene Fuqua, sisters Elizabeth and Doris.
Louis will be remembered for his strong personality and opinions. He had a giving heart and would help anyone in need.
He was a member of the Buffalo Road Seventh Day Adventist Church.
The greatest role that Louis played was dad. He leaves behind a legacy of family: Daughters: Nancy Fletcher (Rev. Dezi R. Fletcher, Sr) of Madison AL; Lisa Olds (Greg) of Pulaski, TN; Odella Mitchell of Champagne, IL.
Sons: Louis Fuqua III (Michelle) of Jonesboro, GA; William Fuqua, Trevin Johnson, Devonte` Smith (all of Lawrenceburg, TN).
Grandchildren: Pierre Fletcher (Autumn), Jeremy Fletcher (Tatiana), Louis R. Brown, Shaniqua Fletcher, Daniel Fuqua, Dezi Fletcher, Jr., Christian Fuqua, My’layah & Mi’jarah Brown
Great-Grandchildren: Zariah, Laikyn, Laityn, Laidyn, & Tinsley Brown; and Charles Louis Fletcher
Sisters: Sandra Fuqua (Tim), Barbara Nunery (Larry), & Doris Jones all of Decatur, Al
Sisters-in-love: Georgia Ann Dailey, Sheila Robbins (Larry), Letha Newsom
Special friend, Lillie Collier Frierson
And a host of other nieces, nephews, and friends.
A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens.
