Louise Parker, 85, of Athens, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023 at her residence.
A graveside service will be Tuesday, March 14th at 2 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home Cemetery.
Mrs. Parker was preceded in death by her husband, Delton Dain Parker; siblings, Lonnie McDuff and Caroline Gene. She is survived by her sons, John Parker and Delton Wayne Parker; grandchildren, Allan, Christina, John, Katelyn and Kevin; great grandchildren, Daniel, Lillian, Lila, Jayce and Kylie; siblings, Mary Lee Coffer and Geraldine Fritz.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with the Parker family.
