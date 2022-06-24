Lowell Ray “Red” Roden, 78, of Anderson, AL, passed away Tuesday, June21st, peacefully at his home surrounded by family, after an extended illness. He served in the Army from 1967 to 1969 as an E5. He was retired from Labor Local 366 and was a member of Corum’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. He had a love for hunting, fishing, and old cars. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Those that knew him, knew he loved to spoil his grandsons. He will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts. Until we meet again, we love you very much.
Mr. Roden was preceded in death by his parents; Lavender and Annie Roden.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Barbara Richardson Roden; daughter, Tracy Diane Eubanks (Keith); son, Tony Ray Roden; grandchildren, Austin & Corbin Roden; great granddaughter, Zariah Roden; brother, Phillip Roden (Linda); Special Aunt, Jackie Killen; Numerous Nieces & Nephews.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel with Mike Poff officiating. Burial to follow in McCartney Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
The family would like to extend a “heartfelt” thank you to Kindred Home Health and Kindred Hospice. He had a wonderful sister-in-law who helped care for him for years, Jerrie Hanback. A huge thank you to her. A big thank you to special friends, Tasha Tucker & Nicole Barnett.
Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
