Lucille Grooms Marks , age 96 of Loretto, TN passed away Thursday August 10, 2023 at NHC Healthcare Scott after an extended illness.  She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN. Retired from Perry's Enterprise, and a member of Faith Baptist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday August 13, 2023 at 2:00 pm.  James Prince will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Bishop Chapel Cemetery.  

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Saturday August 12, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

Survivors are:

Sons-              Terry P. Marks (Kathy)                                Leoma, TN

                        Buddy Marks (Samantha)                            Summertown, TN

                        Kenny Marks (Vicky)                                   Lexington, AL

                        Michael "Curly" Marks (Donna)                Loretto, TN

                        Danny Keith Marks                                      Loretto, TN

                        Randy "Punk" Marks (Paula)                    Loretto, TN

Sister-             Sue Simbeck                                                  Loretto, TN

15-Grandchildren

24-Great Grandchildren

Preceded In Death By:

Husband-  Sonny Marks

Parents-    Trig & Hattie Hughes Grooms

Brother-    Sam Grooms

Sister-        Mary Grace Lumpkins

