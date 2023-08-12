Lucille Grooms Marks , age 96 of Loretto, TN passed away Thursday August 10, 2023 at NHC Healthcare Scott after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN. Retired from Perry's Enterprise, and a member of Faith Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday August 13, 2023 at 2:00 pm. James Prince will be officiating. Burial will follow in Bishop Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Saturday August 12, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Sons- Terry P. Marks (Kathy) Leoma, TN
Buddy Marks (Samantha) Summertown, TN
Kenny Marks (Vicky) Lexington, AL
Michael "Curly" Marks (Donna) Loretto, TN
Danny Keith Marks Loretto, TN
Randy "Punk" Marks (Paula) Loretto, TN
Sister- Sue Simbeck Loretto, TN
15-Grandchildren
24-Great Grandchildren
Preceded In Death By:
Husband- Sonny Marks
Parents- Trig & Hattie Hughes Grooms
Brother- Sam Grooms
Sister- Mary Grace Lumpkins
