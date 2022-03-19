Lula Ann Curtis, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a member of College Place Church of Christ. She formerly worked as a supplier of greeting cards, and Kroger for many years. In her spare time, she loved to read and was a very talented seamstress.
She is preceded in death by her Parents, Noble and Gertrude Prokesh Curtis; Brother, Fred Curtis; Sister, Peggy Curtis.
She is survived by her Niece, Andrea White; Several Cousins; Special Friend, Judy Lewis.
