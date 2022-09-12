Luther Kelsey Brown, age 80, of Lawrenceburg passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Luther worked for 19 years at Murray Ohio and would go on to retire as a car salesman at Bobby Newton Auto Sales after 30 years of service. In his spare time, he enjoyed his life on the farm, cutting hay, and riding on his tractor. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his Parents, Auby and Reverend Burl Brown; Brothers, Roger Dale Brown and Tony Brown.
He is survived by his Wife of 60 years, Geraldine McCoy Brown; Sons, Ronnie Dale Brown, David Lee Brown (Kathy), and Jeffrey Wayne Brown (Kim); Daughter, Lisa Moore (Kevin); 12 Grandchildren; 12 Great Grandchildren; Several Nieces and Nephews.
The Visitation for Mr. Luther Brown will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
A Graveside Service will be held at Gum Springs Cemetery on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 beginning at 3:30p.m. Pastor David Simmerman will be officiating.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
