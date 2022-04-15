LOCAL OBITUARY

Luther Wayne Wilson, 74, of Florence, passed away April 15, 2022, at his residence.  He was a retired member of Painters Local #1293, was a respected painter working jobs for Wilson Painting Co., TVA, and various other companies for 37 plus years, and was an active member of Rogers Chapel United Methodist Church.

Survivors include:

            Son:  Michael Wilson (Bevan)

            Daughter:  Missey Allen (Randall)

            Brother:  Lonnie D. Wilson

            Sister:  Lola Fossett

            Grandchildren:  Heather Smith(Evan), Cody Wilson(Morgan), Chris Pierce & Gage Wilson

(1)   Great grandchild on the way (Nora Jane)

Preceded in death by:

            Wife:  Sharon Ann Gray Wilson

            Parents:  Ralph Woodrow Wilson & Marjorie Billingsley Wilson

            Brother:  Larry Wilson

Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 11:00am – 1:00pm, at Rogers Chapel United Methodist Church.  A memorial service will follow at 1:00pm, at the church, with Ralph Mann officiating.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Luther Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you