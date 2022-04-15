Luther Wayne Wilson, 74, of Florence, passed away April 15, 2022, at his residence. He was a retired member of Painters Local #1293, was a respected painter working jobs for Wilson Painting Co., TVA, and various other companies for 37 plus years, and was an active member of Rogers Chapel United Methodist Church.
Survivors include:
Son: Michael Wilson (Bevan)
Daughter: Missey Allen (Randall)
Brother: Lonnie D. Wilson
Sister: Lola Fossett
Grandchildren: Heather Smith(Evan), Cody Wilson(Morgan), Chris Pierce & Gage Wilson
(1) Great grandchild on the way (Nora Jane)
Preceded in death by:
Wife: Sharon Ann Gray Wilson
Parents: Ralph Woodrow Wilson & Marjorie Billingsley Wilson
Brother: Larry Wilson
Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 11:00am – 1:00pm, at Rogers Chapel United Methodist Church. A memorial service will follow at 1:00pm, at the church, with Ralph Mann officiating.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
