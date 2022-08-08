Lydia Angelina Brymer of Pulaski passed away Sunday, July 31 , 2022. She was born on February 25, 1966 in Chicago, Illinois and was 56 years old.
Lydia loved to draw and spent time writing poems. She loved her family and her dog Angel.
Visitation will be on Thursday, August 11th, 2022, from 3:00pm until 5:00pm at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The memorial service will follow at 5:00pm Thursday, August 11th, 2022, in the Chapel of Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
She was preceded in death by her parents Raul Benavides and Linda Fay Garner Jones.
She is survived by her
Daughter, Beth (Jesse) Franklin of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Grandchildren Camren White and Kynzlie Franklin.
Brother, Ricky Kidd of Ardmore, Alabama.
Sister, Lisa Dale of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Brother, Joshua Adam (Erin) Jones of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Dad, David Jones of Lexington, Tennessee.
Her dog Angel.
Several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements for Lydia Angelina Brymer.
