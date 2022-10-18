Lydia Ann McCoy Carter, 89, of Florence, passed away October 16, 2022, at El Reposo Nursing Facility. She was a homemaker and a Baptist. There is joy in Heaven with her passing, as they have another angel. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister. Everyone loved Ms. Lydia and she touched many lives.
Survivors include:
Son: Guy Carter (Paula)
Brother: Jimmy McCoy (Marie)
Sister: Annette Jackson
Numerous nieces & nephews
(6) Grandchildren; (12) great grandchildren; (4) great-great grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Husband: Everett D. Carter, Jr.
Parents: Alfred McCoy & Verna Sue Rogers McCoy
Son: Everett Scott “Scotty” Carter
Grandson: Chris Carter
Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 11:00am – 1:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm, in the funeral home chapel.
Burial will be at Greenhill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Jon Russell, Chris Joiner, Jason Butler & Everett Chandler.
The family would like to especially thank the nursing staff at El Reposo Facility for their loving and exceptional care.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
