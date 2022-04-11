LOCAL OBITUARY

Lynda Kaye Aldridge Glover, 78, of Killen, AL, passes away at her home on March 10, 2022. Kaye was retired from Buck’s Place. She was a member of Shiloh Church of Christ.

Kaye is survived by:

Husband: Tony Glover

Brother: Bobby Aldridge

She was preceded in death by:

Parents: Buck Aldridge and Gladys Aldridge

Visitation will be Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 1:00 P.M. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

