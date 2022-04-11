Lynda Kaye Aldridge Glover, 78, of Killen, AL, passes away at her home on March 10, 2022. Kaye was retired from Buck’s Place. She was a member of Shiloh Church of Christ.
Kaye is survived by:
Husband: Tony Glover
Brother: Bobby Aldridge
She was preceded in death by:
Parents: Buck Aldridge and Gladys Aldridge
Visitation will be Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 1:00 P.M. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Lynda Glover as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
