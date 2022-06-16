Lynn Lowell Mann , age 75 of Columbia, TN passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Columbia after a extended illness. He was a native of Lansing, MI,self-employed handy man,of the Church of Christ faith. Graveside Services will be held at Odems Chapel Cemetery on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 11:00 am. Ricky Cotton will be officiating. Burial will follow in Odems Chapel Cemetery.
Survivors are:
Son- Marty Mann Columbia, TN
Daughter- Tabitha Spann Columbia, TN
4 Grandchildren- Matthew Spann (Jaclyn), Dylan Spann (Alyssa),
Hunter Mann, & Camron Mann
4 Great Grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Parents- Lowell & Ruth Mann
Sister- Ann Hill
