Lynn Lowell Mann , age 75 of Columbia, TN passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Columbia after a extended illness.  He was a native of Lansing, MI,self-employed handy man,of the Church of Christ faith.  Graveside Services will be held at Odems Chapel Cemetery on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 11:00 am.  Ricky Cotton will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Odems Chapel Cemetery.   

Survivors are: 

Son-                                   Marty Mann                          Columbia, TN 

Daughter-                        Tabitha Spann                        Columbia, TN 

4 Grandchildren- Matthew Spann (Jaclyn), Dylan Spann (Alyssa), 

Hunter Mann, & Camron Mann 

4 Great Grandchildren 

Preceded in death by: 

Parents- Lowell & Ruth Mann 

Sister- Ann Hill 

