Mable Boyd Merritt passed away Friday evening, December 9, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Giles County, TN on November 1, 1930, and was 92 years old.
She was a devoted mother and “Granny”. Mable was a faithful member of the West Madison Street Church of Christ for 53 years. She loved to spend time with her family and could often be found preparing a good meal. She worked 25 years at M&M Farm Supply and Merritt Popcorn. She enjoyed using the CB Radio and was known to many as “Cowgirl”.
Visitation will be held 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The funeral service will follow at 1:00 in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow at Anthony Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial donations be made to:
Sacred Selections
4144 Shores Rd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
She is preceded in death by her parents, Irmer and Beulah Boyd, husband John M. “Buddy” Merritt, brother, EG Boyd, sisters, Martha Rene Boyd Hannah, Ena B Boyd, Mildred Boyd and Mary Elizabeth Pollett.
She is survived by, son, Tom (Susan) Merritt of Pulaski, TN; daughter, Judy C. Merritt of Lynchburg, TN; son, John Michael (Delane) Merritt of Pulaski, TN; 9 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephew.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangement for Mable Boyd Merritt.
