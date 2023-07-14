Mable Joyce Brown Prince , age 87 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023 at home. She was a native of Lawrence Co, TN, a Beautician,and a member of Coleman Memorial United Methodist Church. Graveside Services will be held at Bishop Chapel Cemetery on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 3:00 pm. John Horn will be officiating. Burial will follow in Bishop Chapel Cemetery.
Survivors are:
Husband- Dalford Prince Lawrenceburg, TN
Daughter- Lynn Duke (Kyle) Lawrenceburg, TN
4-Grandchildren- Rod Harris (Jessica)
Randall Harris (Shauna)
Josh Duke (Edie)
Jase Duke (Mashea)
9-Great Grandchildren
Special Friend- Melanie Brown
Special Pet Child- Precious
Preceded In Death By:
Parents- Corbie & Hettie Smith Brown
Daughter- Janet Leigh Harris
Brother- Sonny Brown
Sister- Imojean Peters
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
