Mable Joyce Brown Prince , age 87 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023 at home She was a native of Lawrence Co, TN, a Beautician,and a member of Coleman Memorial United Methodist Church.  Graveside Services will be held at Bishop Chapel Cemetery on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 3:00 pm John Horn will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Bishop Chapel Cemetery

 

 

Survivors are:

Husband-                    Dalford Prince                               Lawrenceburg, TN

Daughter-                   Lynn Duke (Kyle)                          Lawrenceburg, TN

4-Grandchildren-      Rod Harris (Jessica)

                                    Randall Harris (Shauna)

                                    Josh Duke (Edie)

                                    Jase Duke (Mashea)

9-Great Grandchildren

Special Friend-          Melanie Brown

Special Pet Child- Precious

Preceded In Death By:

Parents-   Corbie & Hettie Smith Brown

Daughter- Janet Leigh Harris

Brother-   Sonny Brown

Sister-       Imojean Peters

     

 

 

