Mable L. Culp, age 85, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. She was a native of Waterloo, AL, employed with Salant & Salant for 30 plus years, retired from M-Fine & Sons, and a member of Calvary Hill Church of God.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Ruby Mae Geans Brown; her husband, Ellis Culp; one brother, David Brown; and two great-grandchildren, Kate and Isaac Lynch.
She is survived by one son, Steve Keeton (Melody) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one daughter, Brenda Perry (Ronnie) of Summertown, TN; five grandchildren, Mallory Lynch (Stephen) of Germantown, TN, Brandon Keeton (Lydia) of Ethridge, TN, Camden Perry of Summertown, TN, Channing Perry (Blake) of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Alexis Perry of Florence, AL; four great-grandchildren, Sydney Lynch, Oliver Lynch, Bricker Keeton, and Arlo Keeton; two expected great-grandchildren, Rory Lynch and Pierson Perry; three sisters, Margaret Smith of Florence, AL, Betsy Lou Young of Waterloo, AL, and Dorothy Sharp of Waterloo, AL; one brother, Ray Brown of Central Heights, AL; one sister-in-law, Janett Brown of Florence, AL; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 11, 2023, with Howard Kitter officiating. Interment will follow at Murphy's Chapel in Waterloo, AL. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
