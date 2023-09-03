Mack Alan Evans, age 69, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, former owner/pharmacist of Liberty Drugs, and a member of Pulaski Street Church of Christ where he served as a former elder.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Buford and Geraldine "Gerry" Chapman Evans.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley DeLoach Evans of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sons, Jacob Evans (Brittany) of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Seth Evans of Nashville, TN; one daughter, Emily Evans of Franklin, TN; four grandchildren, Reese Evans, Chapman Evans, Ford Evans, and Ibi Evans; three brothers, Terry Evans of Columbia, TN, Joe Evans of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Jim Evans of Franklin, TN; two sisters, Martha Honea of Hendersonville, TN, and Sarah Sweeton of Lawrenceburg, TN; and uncle, Tuck Chapman of Lawrenceburg, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Saturday, September 02, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Pulaski Street Church of Christ at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 03, 2023, with Jeremy Gargis, Eric Nutt, and Jacob Evans officiating. Mr. Evans will lie in state at the church from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to Pulaski Street Church of Christ Seniors Ministry. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
