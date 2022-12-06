LOCAL OBITUARY

Maggie Bell Heathcoat, 91, of Killen, passed away December 4, 2022, at El Reposo Nursing Facility.  She was a homemaker and a member of Atlas Church of Christ.

Survivors include:

            Son:  Elvis Heathcoat (Lois)

            Daughter:  Shirley Holley

            Grandchildren: Joey Krieger, Kim Miller, Wesley Heathcoat, Gordon Heathcoat,

                                                Cassie Holt & Justin Heathcoat 

Great grandchildren:  Luke Krieger, MeLeah Bennett, Brandon Krieger, Reagan Miller,

            Grant Holt, Kyle Heathcoat, Olivia Holt, Hayden Heathcoat, Brenden Heathcoat,

            Skylar Heathcoat, Carson Heathcoat & Scarlett Heathcoat

Preceded in death by:

            Husband:  Lenard Heathcoat

            Parents:  Luther Cager McGee & Sarah Elizabeth Mahala Thornton McGee

            Son:  Roy Heathcoat

            (2) Brothers;  (2) Sisters

            Great-great grandson:  Lukas Hogan Krieger, Jr.

Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 2:00 – 3:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  The funeral service will follow at 3:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Miles Stutts officiating.  Burial will be at Hill Cemetery. 

Thank you Dr. Wampler and the staff at El Reposo for your wonderful love and care.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Maggie Heathcoat as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you