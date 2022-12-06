Maggie Bell Heathcoat, 91, of Killen, passed away December 4, 2022, at El Reposo Nursing Facility. She was a homemaker and a member of Atlas Church of Christ.
Survivors include:
Son: Elvis Heathcoat (Lois)
Daughter: Shirley Holley
Grandchildren: Joey Krieger, Kim Miller, Wesley Heathcoat, Gordon Heathcoat,
Cassie Holt & Justin Heathcoat
Great grandchildren: Luke Krieger, MeLeah Bennett, Brandon Krieger, Reagan Miller,
Grant Holt, Kyle Heathcoat, Olivia Holt, Hayden Heathcoat, Brenden Heathcoat,
Skylar Heathcoat, Carson Heathcoat & Scarlett Heathcoat
Preceded in death by:
Husband: Lenard Heathcoat
Parents: Luther Cager McGee & Sarah Elizabeth Mahala Thornton McGee
Son: Roy Heathcoat
(2) Brothers; (2) Sisters
Great-great grandson: Lukas Hogan Krieger, Jr.
Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 2:00 – 3:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Miles Stutts officiating. Burial will be at Hill Cemetery.
Thank you Dr. Wampler and the staff at El Reposo for your wonderful love and care.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.