Maj. (Ret.) Dennis Clark Story, 78 of Pulaski, TN died Mar. 18, 2023.
A native of Pulaski, Giles County, TN., Maj. Story graduated from TN. Tech. Univ. and received his BS Degree in Agriculture and a Major in Animal Husbandry. He received his master's degree from U. S. Army Health Services Command Headquarters in Fort Sam Houston, TX. He was a gifted athlete, excelling in basketball and football with the Giles County Bobcats.
He proudly served in the U. S Army for 21 years in the Medical Service Corp as a
Medical Aviator accumulating 3,171.3 Accident-Free flight hours in the U. S Army Aircrafts.
He received both his Fixed wing and Rotary wing licenses and flew helicopters in the
VietNam War from 1970 to 1971. He received the Purple Heart when he was shot down early in 1970,
but chose to go back to VietNam because his men who served under him were still there
and he felt an obligation to them therefore he finished his tour of duty there where he was awarded
the Distinguished Flying Cross for "heroism and extraordinary achievement" in combat operations.
He received 13 Air Medal awards for singular meritorious acts in sustained aerial flight operations
and two Air Medals with "V" device. He was also awarded the VietNam Service Medal with
three campaign stars, the Republic of VietNam Cross of Gallantry with a Unit Citation,
a Republic of VietNam Civil Action Unit Citation, Republic of VietNam Campaign Medal,
a Legion of Merit Medal, three Meritorious Service Medals, a Bronze Star Medal, an Army Commendation Medal, a National Defense Service Medal, Republic of VietNam Campaign Medal,
an Expert Field Medical Badge, a Meritorious Unit Commendation with the 101st Airborne
and a Master Army Aviator Badge serving eighteen years of flying assignments with the Army.
After retiring from the Army, he returned to Pulaski to work at Martin Methodist College. He is survived his brother Don Story (Mildred) and his sister Diane Butler (Buddy). He is preceded in death by his parents, Barber Jimmerson (BJ) Story and Mary Alice Clark Story.
Visitation will be from 10 - 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25th at Bennett May Funeral Home .
Memorial Service will begin at 11 a.m. with Bro. Greg Morris officiating. A private burial
for family will be held at "Reveille", the Story farm, immediately following the service.
Memorial donations may be made to the "Wounded Warrior Project", www.woundedwarriorproject. org, or Giles County Trail of Tears Memorial Interpretive Center, 220 Stadium Street, Pulaski, TN. 38478
Survivors include wife Bonny Story of 14 years, and daughter, Ann Durr (Tony); daughters Amelia Strickland (Terry), Carol Morris (Greg), and Susan Story. Grandchildren, Jonathan Newman (Wendy), Stacey Strickland (J.C.), Josh Smith, Brandon Morris, Bailey Morris, Zachary Story, Bryce Story, and Kalayna Durr, AJ Durr, and Layney Durr. Great-grandchildren, Peyton Halstead, Makayla Newman, Kayne Halstead, Grace Newman, Ryker Story and Ansley Story, faithful friend of 58 years, Anne Story, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
