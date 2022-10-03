Malcom Villard “Mickey” Smith, 72, of Killen, AL, passed away at his home on October 2, 2022. Mickey was a native of Loretto, TN and was an Asphalt Foreman for Cadillac Asphalt Company in Michigan.
Mickey is survived by:
Wife: Cynthia Lynn Barron Smith
Sons: Randy Smith, Mickey Smith, and Dale Smith
Brother: William Lewis Smith
Sister: Rosie Lee Proctor
He was preceded in death by:
Parents: William Otis Smith and Mary Elizabeth Freeze Smith
Brother: Donald Ricky Smith
There will be a Memorial Service for Mickey held at a later time.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
