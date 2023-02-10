Mamie Neva Risner Gowen, also known lovingly as “Mie-Mie,” 94 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on February 6, 2023. She was of the Missionary Baptist Faith and a Member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church. She loved reading her Bible, serving her Church and community, Sewing, and investing love, life, and time with her children and grandchildren. She tried to follow and live her life with the life and love of Christ. “Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves.” Romans 12:10
She is preceded in death by her Husband, Odis Elaw Gowen; Sons, Ronnie Steveyn, Richard Blane; Parents, Jasper Newt and Maggie Mae Risner; Brothers, Dave Risner Sr., Roy Risner, J.B. Risner, Coy Risner, Sisters, Rosie Ellen Risner, Little Willie Risner, Ethel Risner Rose, Alta Mae Risner Hickman, Ruby Risner Attkisson, Louise Risner Fincher, Lacy Risner Davis.
She is survived by her Daughter, Cheryl Gowen Sullivan (Elliott); Grandchildren, Lezli-O’Neal Sullivan Lewis (Jeremy), Elliott H. Sullivan III (Tessa), Blane Steveyn Sullivan (Brooklyn); Great Grandchildren, Isabelle Anne Lewis, Isaac Aaron Lewis, Ian Alexander Lewis, Zelphia Jade Sullivan; countless and beautiful nieces, nephews, and adopted family members.
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with Funeral Services to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Wayne Ashford and family officiating.
Interment will be at Liberty Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Liberty Hill Cemetery Fund.
