Mamie Sue Corbin , age 82 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after a extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.a house keeper at Countryside Nursing Home,and of the Baptist faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Danny Clark will be officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Son- Randy Corbin (Sherry) Lawrenceburg, TN
Special Cousin- Debbie & Sonny Woods Florence, AL
5 Grandchildren
12 Great Grandchildren
Several Nieces & Nephews
Preceded In Death By:
Husband- Walter Corbin
Son- Eddie Corbin
Parents- Jessie & Louise Johnson Hood
Brother- Eugene Hood
Sisters- Elaine Adams
Ivalee Hood
