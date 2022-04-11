Mamie Sue Corbin , age 82 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022  at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after a extended illness.  She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.a house keeper at Countryside Nursing Home,and of the Baptist faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.  Danny Clark will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

Survivors are: 

Son-                          Randy Corbin (Sherry)                        Lawrenceburg, TN 

Special Cousin-       Debbie & Sonny Woods                       Florence, AL 

5 Grandchildren 

12 Great Grandchildren 

Several Nieces & Nephews 

Preceded In Death By: 

Husband-   Walter Corbin 

Son-             Eddie Corbin     

Parents-      Jessie & Louise Johnson Hood 

Brother-     Eugene Hood 

Sisters-       Elaine Adams 

                    Ivalee Hood 

To plant a tree in memory of Mamie Cordin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you