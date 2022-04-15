Mandy Robertson, age 34 of Florence, AL, passed away in a vehicle accident in Little Rock, AR on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Her proudest achievement in life was being a Mom. Her two sons were her pride and joy. She always lived a life making epic memories with them and was a one of a kind daughter and sister. We will truly miss her here on earth but we know she is now at peace in Heaven with her Dad, Michael Dean Robertson and Sister, Amber Dawn Hill.
She is preceded in death by her Father; Michael Dean Robertson; Sister, Amber Dawn Hill.
She is survived by her Sons, Emerie and Ayaan Robertson; Mother, Laura; Step Father, Sean; Sisters, Misty, Shiloh, Cheyanne, Haven, and Breonia; Brother, Forrest; 6 nieces, 4 nephews, tons of aunts, uncles, who all loved her dearly.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
